People who take the contraceptive pill in New South Wales, Australia no longer need a prescription to access a refill, marking a huge win for reproductive rights in the state.

Women and those with uteruses in New South Wales, Australia who have taken the oral contraceptive pill for at least two years will now be able to access up to a 12-month supply from a pharmacist without obtaining a new prescription. This now makes it easier for those in need of contraception to access it.

It comes after the New South Wales government announced that the previous scheme trialling this change would be made permanent from 28 September. Those eligible for the scheme include women and those with a uterus aged 18 to 49, expanded from people aged up to 36.

Premier Chris Minns said the permanent scheme makes it even easier for people “to access affordable healthcare, where and when they need it”.

Where to get the pill in Australia

Pharmacists who have undergone the required training will be allowed to dispense up to a 12-month supply of selected “low-risk” contraceptive pills. According to NSW Health, “low-risk” contraceptive pills contain small amounts of estrogen or are progestogen-only.

Patients won’t be required to show the pharmacist their previous prescription but will need to take their current pill box to the consultation to verify their medication.

Those obtaining a refill from a pharmacist will be asked their name and date of birth, medical history, when they last spoke to a doctor about the pill, and any side effects they may have experienced.

They will also have their height, weight and blood pressure taken and will be asked their reason for using the pill. The scheme only applies to those using the pill for contraception, rather than as a treatment for other conditions like endometriosis, PCOS, or acne.

Those who take the pill for other reasons will still need to obtain a prescription from a doctor if they need a further supply.

Doctors previously expressed concern

Despite Health Minister Ryan Park saying there was no “adverse activity” in participants’ health during the September 2023 trial, The Royal Australian College of GPs previously expressed concerns that women and those with uteruses could skip medical appoints because of the scheme.

The RACGP worries that patients would miss out on screening for cervical cancer, breast cancer or STIs. They also argued that a patient’s suitability for certain contraceptive pills could change over time, so regular GP visits are necessary.

The health minister responded to this, arguing that while regular GP visits are advised, it is not always possible.

“[It’s] becoming more and more challenging for people to either access a bulk billing GP or access a GP in a timely manner,” he said.

“They do phenomenal work, but they are challenged at the moment in terms of their demands.”