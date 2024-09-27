Knife thrown at high school LGBTQ+ group during homecoming parade

A knife has been thrown at LGBTQ+ students during a homecoming parade in Iowa.

A spokesperson for the Linn-Mar School District confirmed that people had “harassed, ridiculed” and thrown items, including an open box-cutter knife, at student members of a gay-straight alliance group, during Wednesday’s (25 September) parade in the city of Marion, about six miles from Cedar Woods.

Jennifer Pitkin, the mother of student Ava, who marched with the pro-LGBTQ+ group, told TV9 that the pupils faced a group of at least 10 ten shouted slurs at them before someone threw the knife.

“I cannot fathom being a child going to homecoming and not feeling safe,” Pitkin said.

‘These kids would not be held down’

Addressing the culprits, she added: “I want you to stay home, I want you to never go to a Pride parade again… my kid and these kids would not be held down. I promise you, they would not be held down.”

Despite the threat posed, the students continued to march, with Pitkin saying she was proud of the decision.

Corey Jacobson, Cedar Rapids Pride president, said: “They chose to make a statement and say: ‘We’re here, we’re to be valued, and we’re not going anywhere’.”

A school district spokesperson said: “This behaviour is unacceptable and does not reflect [our] values”, adding that the pupils had been offered support by members of staff.

