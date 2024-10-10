Matilda the Musical announces UK tour dates and ticket details

Matilda the Musical is embarking on a new national UK tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The award-winning, hit show will visit venues across the UK in 2025 and 2026 as part of its second major tour.

The tour will begin on 6 October, 2025 in Leicester before heading to runs in Bradford, Liverpool, Plymouth and Sunderland.

It will continue into 2026, including shows at Edinburgh Playhouse from 4 March and Manchester’s Palace Theatre from 26 March.

Plus, the producers have confirmed that more dates will be announced across the UK and Ireland in the coming months.

Tickets for the first announced tour dates go on sale from 24 October via ATG Tickets.

The show, by Tim Minchin an Dennis Kelly, is based on the 1988 novel of the same name by Roald Dahl.

It follows Matilda Wormwood, a five-year-old girl with an extraordinary gift who loves to read and has to overcome obstacles at home and in school.

The musical features songs including “Naughty”, “Revolting Children”, “When I Grow Up” and “Quiet” to name a few.

Ahead of Matilda the Musical tickets going on sale for the upcoming UK tour, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Matilda the Musical tickets go on sale?

Tickets will go on sale for the shows in Manchester from 10am on Thursday, 24 October via ATG Tickets.

On-sale dates and times for shows in Liverpool, Sunderland and Edinburgh are yet to be announced, but they’ll also be released via ATG Tickets.

Tickets for shows in Leicester, Bradford and Plymouth will be released via the venue websites, and you can check your local listing below.

Is there a presale?

Yes, priority booking for RSC and Theatre Members and Friends and ATG Cardholders will be from 10am on 22 October.

You can become a RSC member at rsc.org.uk and an ATG+ members at atgtickets.com.