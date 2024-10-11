JoJo Siwa reveals whether she’s a top or bottom: ‘I know what I like’

JoJo Siwa has spoken about her bedroom preferences with her new girlfriend and revealed whether she’s a “top or bottom”.

The star, who seemingly hard-launched her latest relationship, with Dakayla Wilson, in August, spoke about her preferences on the podcast Talk Tuah with Haliey Welch. During the episode, Siwa spilled the tea on being a bottom “for a very long time”, but most recently, in her “bestest relationship”, exploring “top land”.

But she said she prefers being a bottom despite being “a really good top because I know what I like as a bottom”.

In gay dating, a top typically prefers to be in control and will usually penetrate, while a bottom tends to be more submissive and prefers to be penetrated.

JoJo Siwa (R) prefers being a bottom to Dakayla Wilson’s top. (TikTok/itsjojosiwa)

Siwa also shared her biggest turn on: making out. “Any time, any place,” she said, adding that Wilson will interrupt her Snapchat scrolling with make-out sessions that leave her weak at the knees.

The former Dance Moms star didn’t stop there: she’s also a “big teaser” in the bedroom, and has revealed the huge sum of money she once spent on a date with a girl because she was “horny”.

Siwa, who came out as LGBTQ+ in 2021, revealed in July that she plans to have kids. She told Cosmopolitan magazine she has even chosen the names: Freddie, Eddie and Teddie.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.