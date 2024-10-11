National Coming Out Day, which is marked every 11 October, is the perfect reminder that coming out is a unique experience for everyone: sometimes emotional, sometimes funny, but always worth celebrating.

2024 has been one of the queerest on record when it comes to celebrities coming out, but PinkNews has also asked its readers to share some of their own coming out stories – and they didn’t disappoint. Here are just a few…

‘Told my dad I was trans and all he did was ask me if I still wanted salad‘

This is the type of dad energy we love. When this person came out to their father, he took it so casually that his main concern was what they wanted to eat. No tears, just pure acceptance. We love to it.

‘I wrote “I am pan” on a latte and gave it to my mother‘

Who says coming out needs to be a formal conversation? The creativity here is unmatched, and we love the casualness of it. The only thing that could make it gayer is if it were an iced latte.

‘I came out in my business class because I was texting my sister and a guy goes: “Ooh, he’s texting a girl” and I went, “Doesn’t work like that, I’m gay“‘

A casual coming out and a clap-back all in one.

National Coming Out Day is celebrated annually on 11 October. (Getty/Leo Patrizi)

‘I was so scared to tell my dad I was a lesbian. When the talk was finally happening, I was crying my eyes out, hyperventilating and couldn’t get the words out. When I finally managed to tell him, his response was: “Oh thank God, I thought you were dropping out of uni”. I still chuckle about it‘

In an alternate universe, you came out as a university dropout and this scenario ended very differently.

‘I came out the same day Dan Howell posted his coming out video. I thought if he could do it, so can I‘

Representation matters. The YouTuber’s coming out inspired this person to do it themself. If Dan can share his truth with his millions of followers, so can you. We love the power of visibility.

‘My cousins were bullying me at a BBQ for my dad’s birthday so I turned up the dramatics and gave everyone dinner with a show‘

You gave your dad a birthday to remember and we think that is the best present he could’ve asked for.

There are so many ways to come out. (Getty)

‘I came out on National Coming Out Day last year‘

Happy anniversary.

‘I came out on stage at Manchester Pride. My family didn’t know‘

What a moment. This person, surrounded by queer peers, came out during a celebration of Pride. Such bravery.

‘I told my mum I was going on holiday with friends, but actually went to stay with my then boyfriend for 10 days. I wrote mum a letter, something about me being a huge homosexual since birth, hid it under her wardrobe, and a few days into the trip texted her so she could find it

It’s giving xoxo, Gossip Girl.

PinkNews readers have dreamt up some great ways to tell their truth. Who knew they were so smart? We did, of course. (Supplied)

‘I hacked my parents’ television and told them via PowerPoint presentation‘

Now this is what we call commitment. Why have an awkward sit-down conversation when you can present your true self via the art-form of PowerPoint? Welcome to my TEDTalk, I am queer. Genius.

‘My 6th-grade search history‘

Oops. Don’t worry… at least one member of staff at PinkNews still shudders that their mum probably saw Zac Efron topless on an old family computer because the 11-year-old queer had no idea how to delete the search history.

These stories prove one thing: there’s no right or wrong way to come out. Just your way.

How did you come out? Share your stories in the comments below – and happy National Coming Out Day!