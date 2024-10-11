Manchester Pride has unveiled a programme to mark National Coming Out Day, which is celebrated annually on 11 October.

Despite progress, LGBTQ+ employees still encounter a high level of discrimination at work, with 63 per saying they have experienced discrimination in “the office”. Forty-four per cent said they have left jobs because of a lack of acceptance.

To help address this discrimination, Manchester Pride, one of the UK’s largest LGBTQ+ charities, has issued a new policy framework for employers. Unlike existing diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programmes, Coming Out at Work provides specific guidance to support their queer members of staff.

The policy forms part of Manchester Pride’s wider All Equals Charter, a downloadable resource that aims to support businesses to develop long-term, sustainable LGBTQ+-inclusion strategies.

More than half of all LGBTQ+ employees have been bullied at work

Recent research for the Trade Union Congress revealed that 52 per cent of LGBTQ+ employees had been harassed or bullied at least once in the workplace.

In a separate study for essay-writing website EduBirdie, on average, seven of every 10 LGBTQ+ employees reported having felt lonely, misunderstood or excluded at work, and 45 per cent believed they have been overlooked for promotion because of their sexuality and/or gender identity.

Meanwhile, a study for London recruitment agency Major Players put the pay gap between LGBTQ+ employees and their heterosexual peers at 8.5 per cent.

Crucial steps

For LGBTQ+ employees, coming out is more than just a personal decision. It can significantly affect both job satisfaction and career development.

Research shows that employees who are out at work are more likely to trust their employer, have an entrepreneurial spirit, and feel satisfied with future opportunities. Moreover, they are more loyal to their employers than straight colleagues or those still “in the closet”, according to the Harvard Business Review.

To promote the new policy, Manchester Pride has developed a free downloadable guide, Supporting LGBTQ+ Staff with Coming Out in the Workplace, which offers steps for employers, including proactive measures to create an inclusive environment, legal guidance on safeguarding LGBTQ+ identities, and case studies of those who share how being out at work has transformed their professional lives.

Mark Fletcher, the chief executive of Manchester Pride, said: “This new policy is a much-needed resource that not only raises awareness, but also actively contributes to the creation of safer, more-inclusive environments where employees can bring their authentic selves to work.

“We believe everyone should feel safe and supported in the workplace. Our Coming Out at Work policy is a crucial step in ensuring that LGBTQ+ employees not only have the confidence to come out, but can [also] thrive in their work environment without fear of discrimination.”

