40% of LGBTQ+ workers are outed without their consent – how can employers offer support?

A survey has found that 40 percent of queer workers are outed without their consent, despite the increase in LGBTQ+-inclusivity in workplaces.

From the inclusion of pronouns on email signatures to rainbow-adorned cupcakes sporadically appearing in the office during June, outward displays of LGBTQ+ solidarity, advocacy and allyship in the workplace have become commonplace.

Despite this, a recent survey of 2,000 people who identify as LGBTQ+ has found that 63 per cent of LGBTQ+ employees have faced discrimination in their career, while 70 per cent don’t feel included or welcomed at work.

A quarter (26 per cent) of those surveyed also admitted that previous negative experiences have made them hesitant to come out in a new job, with 51 per cent actively hiding who they really are by altering their appearance, voice, and mannerisms in the office.

Additionally, one-third of all LGBTQ+ workers have avoided coming out to their colleagues, fearing discrimination (30 per cent), judgement (28 per cent) and for their safety (23 per cent).

This correlates with separate data with separate data from the US which found that of the eight million workers who identify as LGBTQ+, 46 per cent have experienced some form of discrimination in the workplace. The data also found that LGBTQ+ people of colour are more likely to be denied jobs or be verbally harassed in the workplace.

Of those who are out at work, it took 38 per cent of respondents months to build up the courage to be open about their sexual orientation or gender identity, while as many as 40 per cent have had their sexual orientation or gender identity shared without their consent.

Moving the dial

So, how can employers help LGBTQ+ colleagues feel less marginalised, misunderstood and in some cases, fearing for their safety?

For starters, tokenistic allyship doesn’t create tangible and authentic improvements. Be wary of employers who pay lip service to supporting LGBTQ+ rights but aren’t truly committed to fostering an effective and impactful workplace.

One way to gauge a company’s commitment to internal allyship is by reviewing its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) policy — if they have one at all. Company values, environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives, workplace policies on bullying and harassment, and the company mission statement are also good indicators.

Another way to investigate a company’s stance is by examining its board of directors or senior management team. For example, are women and people of colour represented?

According to McKinsey’s most recent Diversity Matters Even More report, the more diverse the leadership team, the more likely they are to have made public, mature commitments to DE&I in their decision-making strategies.

While a diverse board of directors or representation at the management level is no guarantee of equitable outcomes, it can be a good indicator that equitable representation is at least on the agenda. Similarly, the report found that diverse representation has the most impact on fostering a culture of inclusion, providing mentorship, and encouraging and celebrating allyship.

Another pragmatic approach to identifying attitudes and addressing ongoing issues is through feedback strategies, including anonymous surveys, focus groups, and audits. By collecting feedback internally, companies can not only identify roadblocks, pinch points, and root causes, but they can also use this information to make positive changes to everyday work practices.

But the buck doesn’t stop there — literally and figuratively. Conducting regular pay equity audits through an unbiased performance management system is essential for paving the way toward pay parity in an organisation.

If the company you currently work for is lacking in any formal commitment to cultivating a more inclusive workplace, it may be time to seek a new opportunity with a company actively engaged in creating a more equitable future for all.

