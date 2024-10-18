Gender critical organisation LGB Alliance has launched a new helpline for same-sex attracted young people, prompting allegations from fellow anti-trans X accounts that they are, in fact, “groomers.”

LGB Alliance, which purposely excludes trans people from its work, launched what it called “the UK’s only helpline that’s exclusively for same-sex attracted young people” earlier this week.

In a post on X, the organisation wrote: “If you are aged 13-24 and want to explore your feelings and discuss your experiences in a warm, judgement-free space, get in touch. This is a live-chat text service where you’ll be connected, one-to-one, to an experienced lesbian, gay, or bisexual volunteer.”

The post was accompanied by a video in which they clarified the volunteers “all believe that [biological] sex is real and immutable.”

“We know that homosexuality is natural and that lesbians, gay men, and bisexuals deserve to live happy and fulfilled lives, free from discrimination,” it continued. “We’re so positive about being lesbian, gay or bisexual.”

It added that all volunteers would be “trained and vetted.”

Fellow gender critical accounts – and anti-LGBTQ+ pundits – responded negatively to the LGB Alliance’s announcement, with some even calling the organisation “indistinguishable” from the children’s organisation Mermaids (which supports trans, non-binary and gender-diverse children, and has been the subject of paedophilia allegations by anti-trans activists many times in the past).

One person quoted the meme that combines “ok boomer” with “groomer”, a slur usually used against LGBTQ+ people to falsely suggest they are grooming kids for sexual exploitation and abuse.

Decades-old accusations of LGBTQ+ people “grooming” and “recruiting” children have gained new traction in recent years. The slur and conspiracy theory falsely equates LGBTQ+ people with paedophiles and is regularly used to attack the queer community.

“There is a huge difference between 13 and 24. I know, I’ve been both. Please rethink,” one comment read.

“This should be for 18+. Underage kids should not be talking to someone who’s not a licensed mental health professional without parental knowledge or consent,” another comment echoed.

Another said: “You’re grooming children now?”

Some trans people and LGBTQ+ allies also commented, amused at how the tables appear to have turned for LGB Alliance, who once ran a session at their 2022 conference that examined “online grooming by (LGBTQ+) influencers including those counselling young and impressionable viewers.”

One person wrote: “Hey LGB Alliance, are you enjoying your fans turning on you and calling you paedophiles and groomers? This is what you and your followers have done to trans people and their allies. Welcome to what you helped create.”

Another said: “The LGB Alliance getting a kicking from the ‘stop sexualising children’ brigade is the funniest thing I’ve seen for ages!”

“Dear queer kids, please talk to literally anyone else other than these ghouls,” a third person wrote.