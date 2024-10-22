Support for LGBTQ+ rights is dwindling in the US congress, according to a report by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC).

An onslaught of anti-LGBTQ+ bills, as well as the hijacking of vital legislation to ensure anti-LGBTQ+ policies passed were just some of the key issues raised in the HRC’s latest Congressional Scorecard.

The biannual review into the state of LGBTQ+ equality across the US legislature, published on Monday (21 October), found that the 118th congress has been a “turbulent period” of anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric.

The review’s greatest concern was over recent efforts by anti-LGBTQ+ lawmakers to pass homophobic policies by tacking them on to “must-pass” legislation.

A must-pass bill is a measure considered vital to enact each year to keep the US and its government functioning. These typically include economic budget laws, such as the National Defense Authorisation Act (NDAA).

But the HRC found that more than 100 anti-LGBTQ+ provisions had been tacked on to such legislation since the 118th congress began in January 2023. These riders include policies such as bans on enforcement of civil rights protections, restrictions to trans healthcare, and the elimination of diversity, equity and inclusion programmes.

“The American people deserve leaders who rise above divide-and-conquer politics and keep the country moving forward,” HRC president Kelley Robinson said. “House Republican leadership served up an unprecedented onslaught of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation as they attempt to turn back the progress our country has made.”

Despite these attempts, pro-LGBTQ+ lawmakers have fought back.

The NDAA, which passed in December, cleared the chamber floors with more than 50 anti-LGBTQ+ riders defeated. Furthermore, there has been a rise in the number of out LGBTQ+ officials in the past two years, as well as the appointment of the first Black lesbian senator, Laphonza Butler.

“Alongside HRC and the LGBTQ+ community, pro-equality champions in Washington stood firm and kept attacks on our health care and fundamental freedoms from passing,” Robinson continued. “From the confirmation of historic openly LGBTQ+ officials, judges and ambassadors, to the fight for voting rights and reproductive freedom, pro-equality lawmakers made their values clear this congress.

“Leadership matters, and we are proud to stand with the members of congress who fought back against anti-LGBTQ+ attacks and worked to advance freedom and equality for all.”

