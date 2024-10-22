Minecraft musician declares ‘trans lives matter’

German musician and Minecraft composer C418 has told transphobes to leave transgender people alone.

Real name Daniel Rosenfeld, the musician wrote on X/Twitter: “Trans lives matter and anything else is unacceptable. You’re talking about a tiny percentage of the population, leave them the f**k alone.”

Rosenfeld, who is best-known for composing the music for the popular sandbox game, made a string of progressive posts, also showing his support for Black Lives Matter and condemning Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

The posts, he said, were part of an experiment to see how the social media platform moderated posts compared with other platforms.

“Now that Twitter is all but a husk of its former self, I’m gonna do a few tweets that anywhere else are like ‘alright’, but here are indefensible and so mean,” he said.

The experiment comes after the Elon-Musk-owned social media platform essentially removed the ability to block a person’s content.

Rosenfeld has been a staunch supporter of trans rights, posting a similar message in 2021 after users he described as “knuckleheads” posted anti-trans content. “Trans rights matter,” he said. “Black rights matter. LGBTQ+ needs more representation.”

His support stands in stark contrast to the creator of Minecraft, Markus Persson, also known as Notch, who went on an anti-trans tirade in 2019.

Responding to a post that declared trans women are women, Notch replied: “No, they feel like they are.” In a second post, he wrote: “You are absolutely evil if you want to encourage delusion. What happened to not stigmatising mental illness?”

In yet another separate post, he added: “Making it illegal to use the wrong pronouns… they are the ones using the wrong pronouns, f***ing hell.”

The posts received a backlash, including from Minecraft YouTube star Simon “Honeydew” Lane, who wrote: “Hey man, it’s my birthday today and it would mean a lot to me if you could delete your account.”