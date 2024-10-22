Pop superstar Shawn Mendes has seemingly addressed rumours about his sexuality in a live version of his unreleased new song, “The Mountain”.

The Canadian singer began performing the track at live shows in August, and it has become a staple on his set list. It’s from his fifth studio album, Shawn, due to be released next month.

In the lyrics, Mendes sings about haters having too much to say about him, including his love life and sexuality. “You can say I’m too young, you can say I’m too old, you can say I like girls or boys, whatеver fits your mould.”

During the debut performance in Woodstock, in New York state, Mendes described the song as “one of [his] favourites” from the new album. He has consistently denied being gay and has only dated women, including fellow music stars Camila Cabello and Sabrina Carpenter.

In 2016, he told US magazine: “I don’t usually do this and bring up problems, but I was on YouTube just watching some of my interviews, and I was going down the comments and noticed a lot of people were saying I gave them a ‘gay vibe’.

“First of all, I’m not gay… second, it shouldn’t make a difference if I was or I wasn’t. The focus should be on the music and not my sexuality.”

In 2020, he revealed being upset by the “ridiculous” rumours and how they have persistently followed him around.

“There was a desperation for me to come out as being gay, which is such a ridiculous thing,” he told The Guardian. “I got upset because I know people who are gay who haven’t come out and I know the suffering they experience because of that.

“It’s just completely ignorant and insensitive of people to be on that s**t.”

Shawn is due to be released on 15 November.

