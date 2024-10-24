Non-binary congressional candidate takes testosterone in powerful campaign ad

A non-binary congressional candidate has shared a video of themself injecting testosterone to mark their commitment to trans rights.

Louisiana Democrat Mel Manuel posted the video on social media on Wednesday (23 October), urging voters to “show up to the polls” to save trans healthcare.

“Republican candidates have spent more than $65 million (£50 million) on anti-trans ads since August alone,” they claimed. “To my LGBTQ+ family and our allies… no one is coming to save us. We have to show up at the polls for ourselves and for those we love.”

Manuel is campaigning to replace Republican house of representatives majority leader Steve Scalise, who is seeking re-election.

The non-binary political figure is running on a campaign of equality, saying that their core values involve ending discrimination, promoting “true religious freedom,” universal healthcare and bodily autonomy.

Manuel has also vowed to boost universal basic income, fair maternity and paternity leave laws, and a “minimum of 20 vacation days per year and a four-day work week.”

You may like to watch

In their latest campaign ad, Manuel promised to end the “toxic forces of fear hatred,” which they said threatened US “democratic freedom”, adding: “I believe that you, not the government, own your own bodies. LGBTQ+ rights are human rights.”

Louisiana has become a more dangerous place for LGBTQ+ people over the course of the past few years because of the discriminatory bills that have been drafted by right-wing lawmakers.

According to the Human Rights Campaign, which labelled Louisiana a “high priority to achieve basic equality” in a 2023 Equality Index, the state has banned trans people from participating in sports and outlawed gender-affirming care for transgender youngsters.

On their campaign website, Manuel wrote: “There have been a record 600+ anti-LGBTQ laws proposed in the United States this year, including in Louisiana, where most of them have been signed into law. Transgender people, especially trans people of colour, are far more likely to be victims of violence than their cisgendered peers.

“We must ensure that all LGBTQ+ individuals enjoy equal rights and can live openly and freely without discrimination or persecution.”

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.

