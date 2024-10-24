An investigation into trans youth charity Mermaids has found there was no evidence it provided medical advice to young people or made medical referrals without parental knowledge.

The Charity Commission investigation, which began in 2022 after a regulatory compliance case opened, was launched after several right-wing media outlets published pieces attacking the charity and its then chief executive Susie Green, alleging Mermaids posed a danger to children.

The string of articles, alongside social media abuse, resulted in charity staff facing death threats and being doxxed online.

The charity watchdog also decided that Mermaids did not have ineffective safeguarding policies, or inappropriate ties to gender identity clinics or the now-closed youth gender service at the Tavistock and Portman NHS trust in London, which members of the public had alleged.

However, the investigation did conclude there had been mismanagement within the organisation. This included issues around culture and inclusivity, failure to carry out sufficient due diligence checks – a former trustee participated in a conference organised by a paedophile support group – and trustees failing to adhere to internal human resources policies.

The watchdog’s report stated that trustees at Mermaids “have accepted that the charity, historically, had not been governed to the standards the commission expects”, and that while “[it] grew considerably in a short period of time, the management and administration of the charity failed to adapt in line with this growth”.

Most trans youth who start gender-affirming care don't regret it.

If Mermaids was to resume a service where it provides chest binders to young people, parents should be involved, the commission said, and, in the wake of the publication of the Cass Report, told the charity to review statements on its website which describe puberty blockers as reversible.

“In reaching a view on the ‘reversibility’, or otherwise, of puberty blockers (used by trans young people), we expect the trustees to ensure in coming to any view, that they have complied with their duties and followed our guidance about making proper decisions,” the report went on to say.

“The charity should have mechanisms in place to keep their position under review as this is clearly an area of medicine where there is ongoing development and change.”

Mermaids still ‘determined to deliver’ for trans kids

In response to the investigation, the chairperson of the charity’s trustees, Kathryn Downs, said the team was “relieved” the inquiry was over.

“The report states, as we anticipated, that there is no finding of misconduct at Mermaids,” she said. “The commission has confirmed, as we have repeatedly asserted, that we have not provided medical advice or acted improperly in our work with children, young people and their families.

“The trustees accepted that governance did not keep pace with the charity’s rapid growth linked to rising support needs from trans young people and their families. These historic governance issues were addressed through the implementation of the recommendations of two independent reviews, proactively commissioned by our trustees, into EDI (Equality, Diversity and Inclusion) and governance. The board also strengthened due diligence processes for trustee recruitment.

“Considering the changes already made at Mermaids independently of this inquiry, the time taken to publish this report has been frustrating, significantly affecting Mermaids’ fundraising and ability to deliver on our charitable objectives.

“We call on the Charity Commission to ensure that organisations serving groups facing rising hostility are supported and protected, [while] being held to account where this is necessary.”

As Mermaids approaches its 30th birthday, she added, the charity remained “determined to deliver on our 2024-27 strategy and expand our efforts to create a safe, inclusive society where trans children and young people are empowered to live their best lives, at a time where our communities need the support Mermaids delivers more than ever”.

Barrister Orlando Fraser, who is the chairman of the Charity Commission, said: “The provision of services to children affected by gender identity issues is a highly challenging area that requires great care and sensitivity. This is especially so for charities, given the authority that registered status will likely carry with children and their families.

“We have carefully scrutinised Mermaids’ activities through a statutory inquiry and have found mismanagement in a number of areas. Mermaids co-operated with our investigation and has been actively addressing the various concerns raised.

“Additionally, following the Cass Review, we have required Mermaids to present a more accurate picture on its website as to the risks involved in the use of puberty blockers, and to follow [the report’s] findings on the involvement of parents in social transitioning as regards any future provision of chest binders to children.

“As the report indicates, there are lessons for other charities working in these areas, including that they need to have regard to the findings, conclusions and recommendations of the Cass Review.”

