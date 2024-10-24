A teacher has been banned “indefinitely” from the classroom after outing a transgender pupil in a series of anti-trans tweets.

A tribunal ruled that Camilla Hannan had created a series of tweets on X/Twitter which mocked safeguarding regulations put in place to protect trans and non-binary pupils.

She identified the student by name, adding that they were transgender, breaching private medical information without their knowledge or consent.

The Manchester Evening News reported that Hannan also claimed that autistic pupils were unable to understand the “concept” of gender identity.

Pupil left feeling ‘betrayed’

After the student, known only as Pupil A, found out about the tweets, they were “’angry, disappointed and upset” as well as “betrayed”.

Hannan also “repeatedly misgendered” the pupil. In an agreement signed in August, she admitted having written the posts. In one, she said: “Where I teach we have gender identity policy *roll eyes emoji*. It’s a load of nonsensical rubbish, as you’d imagine…”

Another tweet read: “Where I teach, the trans kids are untouchable. They get everything they ask for, and everyone, staff and other students alike, is petrified of upsetting them. They don’t seem oppressed to me, more like oppressors.”

In her defence, Hannan said she used the platform to vent “pent-up frustration” and “deep concern”, but admitted she had used “poor judgment” and felt “huge regret, shame, guilt and many other emotions”.

‘Incompatible’

However, a report on the tribunal found that her remorse “stemmed from being caught, rather than from reflections on her own behaviour”, which was “incompatible” with the role of teachers, who “have to be role models for pupils and in the wider community”.

The report said: “In particular, the panel found that Miss Hannan had a deep-seated attitude, and that, [while] she was entitled to have that attitude and hold the views she did, it was not acceptable for her to have posted these on social media in a way that was damaging to the profession, the school, pupils and, in particular, Pupil A.”

Hannan will be able to appeal against the ban in two years’ time.

