13 Going On 30 the Musical announces world premiere for 2025

The stage adaption of 13 Going On 30 will have its world premiere in 2025 – and this is how to get tickets.

The musical, based on the 2004 film of the same name, will open at Manchester’s Opera House on 21 September.

Tickets for 13 Going On 30 the Musical will be available from 13:30 on 13 November via ATG Tickets.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

It will be the first chance to see the musical, which will run until 12 October for a limited season.

The show brings to life the story of Jenna Rink, a 13-year-old who wishes to escape high school difficulties and finds herself transformed overnight into a 30-year-old magazine editor with an unexpected perspective on life.

You may like to watch

The musical’s book has been adapted by the original screenwriters, Josh Goldsmith and Cathy Yuspa, who have collaborated with songwriters Michael Weiner and Alan Zachary.

Weiner and Zachary are known for their work on First Date and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

While Andy Fickman, whose previous theatre credits include Heathers, will direct the production.

Goldsmith and Yuspa said: “When we wrote the movie 13 Going On 30, we never dreamt that on the film’s 20th anniversary, we’d get the chance to see a whole new generation fall in love with Razzles and feel thirty, flirty, and thriving.

“We were thrilled by the audience’s response to our workshop last year, and now we can’t wait to officially open in Manchester at the legendary Opera House – the launchpad of so many iconic musicals.

“So bring your family, your friends, maybe a date, or just come alone – don’t be shy, we’re all nice.”

The 2004 film stars Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo and Judy Greer and became a critical and financial success when it was released in 2004.

It’s since been referenced in a number of pop culture moments, including Ariana Grande’s iconic music video for the song “Thank U, Next”.

Ahead of 13 Going on 30 tickets going on sale, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do 13 Going On 30 the Musical tickets go on sale?

It’s been confirmed that tickets will go on sale from 13:30 on Wednesday, 13 November.

They’ll be available to purchase from ATG Tickets.

It’s likely that an ATG+ presale will take place for members, and we’ll update this article once this is confirmed.