Gay farmer Michael Stücke is raising the world’s first flock of gay sheep on his farm in Löhne, Germany, where he lives with his husband.

Stücke has a flock of 21 gay rams. The breeder, Klaus Louis-Hanne, says they show a preference for other males, pointing out that they “court each other, mount each other and ignore the ewes.”

Studies have shown that around eight per cent of rams are gay, while between 18 and 22 per cent being bisexual.

The Development of Male-Oriented Behaviour in Rams says: “Variations in sexual partner preferences occur spontaneously, with as many as eight per cent of rams in a population exhibiting a sexual preference for other rams (male-oriented).”

Stücke said that regulations require one ram for every 50 ewes, and that each ram is expected to produce offspring. If they are gay, they will not breed, which could lead to the slaughterhouse.

You may like to watch

Aiming to change this, Stücke bought 21 gay rams from breeders and started Rainbow Wool with a friend.

The wool is used to create LGBTQ+-themed merchandise, such as caps, patches and shoelaces. Profits go to the rights organisation Queer Diversity which supports various queer causes.

Louis-Hanne praised the initiative for allowing the rams to enjoy a happy life and “be their true selves.”

Stücke, a member of Germany’s Gay Farmer Network, hopes the project will help change stereotypes around the industry. “Out here in the countryside, we’re more open-minded than some might think,” he insisted.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.

