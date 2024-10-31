Woman attacks man with glass bottle in suspected homophobic hate crime

Police have released CCTV images of a woman they want to speak to after a man was attacked in a possible homophobic hate crime in Hackney.

The victim was walking along Homerton High Street, in Hackney in East London, at about 5.15am on Sunday (27 October) when he was subjected to homophobic verbal abuse. He was then assaulted by a woman armed with a glass bottle. The attack is being treated as a hate crime by the police.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “The victim presented himself at hospital with serious injuries to his face. Enquiries remain ongoing and no arrests have been made. At this early stage in the investigation, the assault is being treated as a hate crime.”

Research for Stonewall, published last month, showed that 56 per cent of queer people in the UK do not feel safe holding hands in public because of the prejudice they could face. The charity has called on the government to address the rise in LGBTQ+ hate crimes.

Anyone recognising the woman in the footage has been asked to contact the Met.

Information can be given by calling 101 or messaging @MetCC on X and quoting CAD 1890/27Oct. Anonymous tips can be given to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.