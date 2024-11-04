Bachelorette contestant Josh Seiter has taken aim at an NHS advert that promotes cervical screening in the fight against cancer.

The reality TV star, and self-proclaimed “spreader of truths”, claimed that the advert featured a “man in a costume”. However, it was actually RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Victoria Scone – who is a cisgender woman.

“Imagine being a health organisation marketing ads for cervical cancer screening and deciding to use a man in costume, in place of a woman with a cervix,” wrote Seiter in a post on X/Twitter on Friday (1 November). “Thanks NHS, gender ideology is truly cancerous.”

The post comes approximately two years and eight months after the advert first appeared.

The ad, shared on the UK Health Security Agency’s YouTube channel, features doctor and TV personality Zoe Williams encouraging women and people with a cervix to book a smear test. Screening can help spot early signs of cervical cancer, by searching for abnormal cells.

In the video, Williams chats with Loose Women panellist Linda Robson and Gogglebox’s Scarlett Moffatt. She also talks to drag star Scone, who asks whether screening also checks for the human papillomavirus, which can causer cancer. It does.

Victoria Scone talks to Zoe Williams in the advert. (YouTube)

Despite Victoria being known as the first cisgender woman to compete on Drag Race, Seiter continued to suggest that the NHS was asking cisgender men to get cervical screenings.

Stone clapped back on social media, saying bluntly: “It’s me, I have a cervix.

It’s me. I have a cervix. — Victoria Scone BLACK TRANS LIVES STILL MATTER (@VictoriaScone) November 4, 2024

Honestly I don’t even care they you’re this wrong because the couple thousand views this post got might have reminded even one person to go get their cervical screening. — Victoria Scone BLACK TRANS LIVES STILL MATTER (@VictoriaScone) November 4, 2024

“Honestly, I don’t even care you’re this wrong because the couple thousand views this post got might have reminded even one person to go get their cervical screening.”

Seiter is yet to respond.

Last month, he revealed that he had been living publicly as a transgender woman for some months, as part of a “social experiment to expose woke culture” and “own the libs”.

His experiment involved him come out as a trans woman in May in an attempt to prove that so-called woke left-wing people are more likely to accept people for who they say they are. Seiter received an outpouring of support from LGBTQ+ people but was inundated with abuse from right-wing pundits.

He was supported by JK Rowling in a post on her X/Twitter account.

And in August, Seiter was embroiled in a death hoax scandal, after a post on Instagram claimed he had died. He later confirmed that he was “alive and well” and blamed the “cruel joke” on someone who had hacked his account.

Information about booking a cervical screening in the UK can be found here, while those in the US should contact their health provider.

