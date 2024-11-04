Gay couple arrested after ‘lovin’ it’ on a McDonald’s lawn

A lesbian couple have been arrested after allegedly having sex outside a McDonald’s in the US.

The pair were reportedly arrested at 7pm on 21 October in Lavonia, Georgia, when police were called to investigate a report of indecent exposure by two women on the lawn between a petrol station and a McDonald’s.

According to the police report, posted by The Smoking Gun, the officers “located a white female on top of a black female, and each of them had their pants pulled down exposing their pelvic regions”.

The women, said to be “in the process of having intercourse in public view”, were both taken into custody.

In a Facebook post, the Lavonia Police Department said: “Well, the stupidity of some people never ceases to amaze us, so we have some more helpful hints for those of you visiting our wonderful city.

“If you decide to exit I-85 (GA exit 173) with your life partner while on a road trip to reconcile your relationship, please don’t ‘reconcile’ in the grass between McDonald’s and Raceway [petrol station]. Yes, it happened, and in broad daylight, so both participants went to jail for public indecency.”

The post ended with some “helpful hints” on how to “reconcile” relationships, which consisted of: “Get a room. Go home. Don’t reconcile in broad daylight in the grass beside the street,” and “If you’re stupid enough to do this, please don’t stop in Lavonia…”

The post has been liked almost 900 times, has close to 300 comments and been shared some 560 times.

As one person commented, though, the lesbian couple, “Had to find something to do while McDonald’s fixed their ice cream machine.”

