Trans teacher George White experienced a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity when he was invited to meet the Pope.

White met the pontiff at the Vatican, in Rome, last week, alongside three other transgender men involved in inclusion work within the Church.

White, who teaches religious education at St Paul’s Catholic School, in Evington, Leicestershire, told PinkNews that the experience was “surreal.”

Reflecting on the importance of religion in his life, he said: “As a teacher and someone who’s not always accepted, I think this meeting with the Pope suggests that my place is just as valid here as anyone else’s. This may also allow other trans or LGBTQ+ people to feel their place in the Church is truly recognised.”

During the meeting, Pope Francis delivered an address that was translated into a number of languages before moving through the audience to speak to people. White gave him a copy of Trans Life and the Catholic Church Today, a book to which he contributed a chapter on LGBTQ+ inclusion in Catholic schools in the UK.

A translator told Francis that White and the group of trans men had written letters, which were included at the front of the book, for him.

“He looked at me and said: ‘Thank you,’ shook my hand again, and said, ‘God bless you’, White revealed.

Pope insists trans people ‘must be accepted’

Addressing past controversies, White said: “In the Catholic Church, Pope Francis distinguishes between what he calls gender ideology and trans people. He has described the former as problematic for the Church, yet insists that trans people must be accepted. Sharing these stories helps make that possible.”

White believes the Church is gradually becoming more inclusive, especially with the recent Synod on Synodality, which ended on Saturday (26 October) with a final report advocating for greater lay involvement in decision-making and increased leadership roles for women.

He highlighted that the Pope’s willingness to include minority communities in the Church provided a foundation to “make inclusion and welcome much easier,” although, he added: “There’s still work to do in terms of balance when it comes to the Church aligning on everything.”

In 2022, White told PinkNews why LGBTQ+ representation in schools is vital.

“Regardless of what the child or the family’s beliefs are, at some point in life they’re going to encounter someone who is different,” he said. “It’s pretty much impossible to follow the Christian call to love your neighbour if you don’t know what your neighbour might be going through.

“When I tell my story, I’ve noticed a real shift in attitudes, even from kids you wouldn’t necessarily expect it from. That storytelling aspect provides a level of humanity that makes compassion easier.”

All religions should strive to “include” rather than “simply tolerate” the LGBTQ+ community, he insisted.

