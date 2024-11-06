Donald Trump has declared victory in the 2024 US presidential election while addressing Republican supporters in Florida, calling the MAGA movement the “greatest political movement of all time”.

On the brink of a presidential win, Trump appeared on stage in West Palm Beach to loud cheers from the crowd, who chanted “USA, USA, USA”.

Alongside his wife Melania, children and other family members – as well as his running mate JD Vance and campaign staff – Trump thanked voters for making him the 47th president of the United States, as well as the 45th back in 2016.

Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to speak as members of his family look on during an election night event at the Palm Beach Convention Center on November 06, 2024 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

As he walked out on stage, Trump had 266 electoral college votes – still four away from the 270 needed for a majority.

During his address, Trump declared that his administration will bring a “golden age” to America and “help our country heal”.

Trump described his win as a “magnificent victory for the American people” and “will allow us to make America great again”.

CBS News named seven states as “battleground states” ahead of the election, with Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin considered key areas in which either Trump or Kamala Harris could win, and which could decide the election.

So far, Trump has won three of the seven battleground states, with Nevada, Arizona, Michigan and Wisconsin still counting.

The states of Georgia and Pennsylvania – key swing states – voted in Trump’s favour, turning red after president Joe Biden won them both in 2020.

While neither are crucial swing states that could necessarily affect the result, Alaska and Maine have also not yet declared their results.