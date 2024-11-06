Donald Trump has revealed that anti-vaxxer Robert F Kennedy Jr would have a “big role in administration” if he wins the 2024 United States presidential election.

The Republican presidential nominee has suggested that rules around vaccines could be in question if he becomes president and decides to put his supporter Kennedy in charge of public health policy in the US.

On Sunday, Trump told NBC that the conspiracy theorist and former independent presidential candidate would earn a place in the administration if he were to win the presidential election. Trump said he would discuss vaccinations with Kennedy, and didn’t rule out banning them.

Trump said: “Well, I’m going to talk” to him and talk to other people, and I’ll make a decision. But he’s a very talented guy and has strong views.”

Kennedy has repeated false claims that childhood vaccines, which protect children against diseases like measles and whooping cough, cause autism spectrum disorder (ASD). However, as KidsHealth explains, there is no connection between vaccines and ASD.

In 2015, the nephew of former President John F Kennedy compared an alleged “autism epidemic” to “the Holocaust”. Following his comments at the time, Kennedy apologised for his insensitive choice of words.

The Republican nominee also appeared to support Kennedy’s promise to ban fluoride in the water supply, which public health experts say combats dental disease. Kennedy said fluoride is “industrial waste” and claimed that it is linked to cancer.

Trump said on the matter: “Well, I haven’t talked to him about it yet, but it sounds okay to me. You know, it’s possible.”

Last week, Kennedy claimed that he was promised “control” over public health and food safety agencies in the US, including the Department of Health and Human Services, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration.

Trump has not specified which roles Kennedy could hold but said at a rally at New York’s Madison Square Garden last week that he would allow him to “go wild on food” and “medicines” if he were to win the election.