My Chemical Romance announce stadium tour dates for 2025

My Chemical Romance have announced a headline tour to celebrate The Black Parade – and this is how to get tickets.

The group will perform the album in full as part of the ‘Long Live’ stadium tour across North America in 2025.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am local time on 15 November via Ticketmaster.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The tour will begin on 11 July in Seattle and head to the likes of San Francisco, Los Angeles, Arlington and East Rutherford.

Other dates include Philadelphia, Toronto, Chicago and Boston, with a final date in Tampa on 13 September.

The 2006 album marked their third studio album overall and became a huge success across the globe.

It features singles “Welcome to the Black Parade”, “Famous Last Words”, “I Don’t Love You” and “Teenagers” and has sold more than five million copies worldwide.

The LP also received acclaim from critics, with publications including Kerrang! and Rolling Stone naming it one of the best albums of all time.

They recently played the album in full as part of When We Were Young festival and will now take the show on the road. The group will be joined by special guests including Evanescence, Idles, Alice Coopers, Pixies and Garbage across the run.

Ahead of My Chemical Romance tickets going on sale for The Black Parade tour, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do My Chemical Romance tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 10am local time on Friday, 15 November via Ticketmaster.

It’s been confirmed that there are no presales taking place, with all tickets being released at once in the general sale.