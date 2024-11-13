Tate McRae teases UK and European tour dates announcement.

Tate McRae has teased a UK and European tour announcement – and this is everything we know so far.

The singer’s visuals have appeared on a number of arena venues alongside a date – 14 November – and the words: “So close”.

This has led to fans suspecting that tour dates are coming very soon as well as new music.

The likes of Manchester’s Co-op Live, Glasgow’s OVO Hydro, Birmingham’s Utilita Arena and Atlas Arena in Lodz, Poland have teased the announcement so far.

They’ve been spotted by eagle eyed fans who have posted pictures to social media, while the Co-op Live also shared it to their own Instagram.

They flocked to the comment section, writing: “sorry???? but TATE?? I’m on the floor.”

Another said: “WHAT WHAT DOES THIS MEAN CO OP LIVE !!!!???”.

While others wrote “stop it” and “we are sooo back”.

The date on the billboards is 14 November, which is this week, so fans won’t have to wait long for news from the singer.

If she announces a headline arena tour it would mark her biggest headline tour to date.

She’s currently on the Australian leg of her Think Later World Tour, which has seen her debut unreleased songs live, including “2 Hands”.

Earlier this year she took the tour across Europe and North America, performing sold out shows in theatre venues.

It’s in support of her second studio album, Think Later, which features hit singles including “Greedy” and “exes”.

Below you can find out everything we know so far about a potential Tate McRae tour announcement.

These are the venues that have teased a Tate McRae announcement so far:

Glasgow, OVO Hydro

Manchester, Co-op Live

Birmingham, Utilita Arena

Lodz, Atlas Arena

Detroit, Little Caesar’s Arena

When do tickets go on sale?

This will be confirmed once the singer and venues announce the tour. They’re likely to be released later this November.

We’ll update this article once the news is confirmed.