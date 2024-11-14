Fun

PinkNews readers reveal their choices for sexiest man alive, from David Tennant to Kermit the Frog

  • Nov 14
  • Written by Tom Hutt-Dixon
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 28: David Tennant attend sthe Global premiere of Amazon Original "Good Omens" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on May 28, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

David Tennant in a kilt? PinkNews readers have their own thoughts on who – or what – should take the sexy crown. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

PinkNews readers have revealed their choice for this year’s sexiest man alive, and some of the results are hilarious. Others… not so much!

On Wednesday (13th November), People magazine named their winner: John Krasinski. But, while we think he is a fine choice (even though they seem five years behind the curve with their annual choices), we thought we should ask PinkNews readers for their nominations.

The stool on which Ariana Grande is sitting on the My Everything album cover

We’d love to know what thought process brought this suggestion around. Yes, it’s a fine stool, and, admittedly, it’s been closer to Ariana than most of us will ever be. But…. really? 

Just a little bit of your stooooool. Just a little bit of your stooooool. 

Wait, that sounds wrong.

Elliot Page in the white suit with his eyes glowing white. So sexy

Elliot in any suit, really.

Elliot Page turned down role due to feminine costume.
Suits you, sir: Elliot Page. (Getty)

Pedro Pascal in that Narcos scene

Again. Pedro Pascal in any scene, really.

PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 18: Pedro Pascal attends the "Freaky Tales" Premiere during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival at Eccles Center Theatre on January 18, 2024 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
More the first than the last of us: Pedro Pascal. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty)

King Pig from Angry Birds

We don’t know whether to commend this person’s imagination or ask them if they’re feeling OK.

Hugh Jackman

We had to include this one… and we’d like to think that should be Huge, not Hugh…

Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. (IMDb)
Hugh Jackman gives us claws for thought. (IMDb)

The Jabberwocky in Alice in Wonderland (1985)

Unhinged. Terrifying. Why?

The Quadratic Equation

One person at PinkNews agrees… but only if it’s being taught by their year 11 maths teacher. 

Kermit the Frog

If Miss Piggy submitted this, OK. If she didn’t, then watch your back.

Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy from the Muppet Show
We’re not willing to face Miss Piggy just to win Kermit’s affections. Cowards? To quote Doctor Who: “Every time”. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

David Tennant’s kilt

This serves as enough ground for us to start a petition to get David to wear a kilt at every given opportunity. And like a real Scotsman…

Kermit, your dad and the Monopoly Man

Everyone’s dad says thanks.

Buck’s curls (9-1-1)

Oliver Stark as Buck in 9-1-1
Actor Oliver Stark as Buck in 9-1-1. (Fox/Getty)

Buck’s curls… but can we add Eddie’s moustache?

The disembodied voice of all my insecurities

Does it have a name? Someone here calls theirs Debbie.

Times New Roman

Point size 12 and double-line spacing? Call us the font of all knowledge (groan).

Astarion, darling!

Astarion gives us Tim Curry in Rocky Horror vibes.

Jack Whitehall’s dad

Talk about daddy issues…

Jack Whitehall's dad and mum, Michael and Hilary.
Jack’s dad Michael got a vote. Sorry (wife) Hilary, nil points this time round. (David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for ATG)

Human Shrek

A gay awakening – in some far far away land…

And finally, our favourite response…

I’m gay

Dear PinkNews readers, please never change. 

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.
 

How did this story make you feel?

