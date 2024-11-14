PinkNews readers have revealed their choice for this year’s sexiest man alive, and some of the results are hilarious. Others… not so much!

On Wednesday (13th November), People magazine named their winner: John Krasinski. But, while we think he is a fine choice (even though they seem five years behind the curve with their annual choices), we thought we should ask PinkNews readers for their nominations.

The stool on which Ariana Grande is sitting on the My Everything album cover

We’d love to know what thought process brought this suggestion around. Yes, it’s a fine stool, and, admittedly, it’s been closer to Ariana than most of us will ever be. But…. really?

Just a little bit of your stooooool. Just a little bit of your stooooool.

Wait, that sounds wrong.

The meaning behind each track on Ariana Grande's “My Everything”: (🧵) pic.twitter.com/CPot7juSaH — isaac☀️ (@arikndkiid) April 23, 2022

Elliot Page in the white suit with his eyes glowing white. So sexy

Elliot in any suit, really.

Suits you, sir: Elliot Page. (Getty)

Pedro Pascal in that Narcos scene

Again. Pedro Pascal in any scene, really.

More the first than the last of us: Pedro Pascal. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty)

King Pig from Angry Birds

We don’t know whether to commend this person’s imagination or ask them if they’re feeling OK.

Fact #1127: In the first Bad Piggies, King Pig's throne room has several Ross clones scattered throughout the room. pic.twitter.com/Vr51WgEi10 — • Angry Birds Facts • (@angry_facts) June 6, 2021

Hugh Jackman

We had to include this one… and we’d like to think that should be Huge, not Hugh…

Hugh Jackman gives us claws for thought. (IMDb)

The Jabberwocky in Alice in Wonderland (1985)

Unhinged. Terrifying. Why?

The Quadratic Equation

One person at PinkNews agrees… but only if it’s being taught by their year 11 maths teacher.

Kermit the Frog

If Miss Piggy submitted this, OK. If she didn’t, then watch your back.

We’re not willing to face Miss Piggy just to win Kermit’s affections. Cowards? To quote Doctor Who: “Every time”. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

David Tennant’s kilt

This serves as enough ground for us to start a petition to get David to wear a kilt at every given opportunity. And like a real Scotsman…

David Tennant saying “the doctor will see you now” in a kilt. That’s all. pic.twitter.com/uxKm5lu8Xp — 🌌 (@memoriesdw) March 16, 2019

Kermit, your dad and the Monopoly Man

Everyone’s dad says thanks.

Buck’s curls (9-1-1)

Actor Oliver Stark as Buck in 9-1-1. (Fox/Getty)

Buck’s curls… but can we add Eddie’s moustache?

The disembodied voice of all my insecurities

Does it have a name? Someone here calls theirs Debbie.

Times New Roman

Point size 12 and double-line spacing? Call us the font of all knowledge (groan).

Astarion, darling!

Astarion gives us Tim Curry in Rocky Horror vibes.

Jack Whitehall’s dad

Talk about daddy issues…

Jack’s dad Michael got a vote. Sorry (wife) Hilary, nil points this time round. (David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for ATG)

Human Shrek

A gay awakening – in some far far away land…

And finally, our favourite response…

I’m gay

Dear PinkNews readers, please never change.

