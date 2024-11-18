Jamiroquai announce 2025 UK and European tour dates

Jamiroquai have announced a headline UK and European tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The group will embark on The Heels of Steel Tour in 2025, stopping off at arenas across Europe.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 9am on 22 November via ticketmaster.co.uk / ticketmaster.fr / eventim.de.

The tour will begin on 6 November in Barcelona and head to the likes of Milan, Vienna, Berlin, Amsterdam and Paris.

They’ll then play a run of shows in the UK in December, including Glasgow, Manchester, London and Birmingham.

It’ll mark their first shows in six years, while their most recent release was 2017’s Automaton.

They teased the announcement over the weekend on social media, posting a graphic of their logo, leading to fans expecting new music.

One fan commented: “New album announcement finally?! Can’t wait!” while another wrote, “I’m so excited!!!”.

It’s not yet known if new music will accompany the tour, but fans can expect to hear material from their back catalogue.

Ahead of Jamiroquai tickets going on sale for their 2025 European tour, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Jamiroquai tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 9am GMT on 22 November via ticketmaster.co.uk / ticketmaster.fr / eventim.de.

Fans can sign up to the group’s mailing list here to receive access to a presale. You’ll need to sign up before 12:30pm GMT on 19 November.

You’ll then receive a presale link at 8am on 20 November ahead of the presale at 9am on the same date.