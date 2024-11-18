Gender-critical writer Julie Bindel has claimed she was visited by police after one of her tweets was “reported by a trans man”.

In an interview with The Sunday Telegraph, Bindel said she was told by two Metropolitan Police officers that a “transgender man” from Holland had reported one of her social media posts.

Bindel, the co-director and founder of The Lesbian Project, recalled the visit which occurred in 2019.

“I was able to send the two officers packing, without their visit even spoiling my lunch,” she said. “The officers left looking a little bewildered, I did have a sense that they understood what a ridiculous mission they [had] been sent on. I advised that they could better use their time investigating rape and domestic violence.”

‘The likes of me for daring to tweet that ‘trans women are not women'”

Bindel said she was informed the following day that the investigation had been dropped.

“Police have limited time to investigate actual crime but are instead being tasked with ticking off the likes of me for daring to tweet that ‘trans women are not women’ or whatever the person in Holland had objected to,” she added.

A police spokesperson said: “’We take all reports of hate crime extremely seriously and are committed to investigating allegations thoroughly and impartially where they are made. Our approach seeks to balance the right to free speech with our duty to protect individuals and our communities.”

Bindel’s comments come as controversy surrounds an Essex Police investigation into a tweet posted by Daily Mail and Daily Telegraph columnist Allison Pearson last year.