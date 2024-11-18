One Republic announce 2025 UK and European tour dates

One Republic have announced details of a headline UK and European tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The group will embark on the Escape to Europe Tour in 2025, performing at arenas across Europe.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 9am GMT on 22 November via ticketmaster.co.uk / ticketmaster.de.

The tour will begin on 18 September in Dublin and head to Birmingham, Cardiff, Glasgow, Manchester and London.

They’ll then take the tour to mainland Europe, with shows planned for Amsterdam, Berlin, Prague, Paris, Antwerp, Milan and Stockholm.

Other shows include Copenhagen, Oslo, Zurich and Madrid, finishing up in Lisbon on 16 November.

It’ll be in support of their sixth studio album, Artificial Paradise, which was released earlier this year.

The LP features singles including “I Ain’t Worried”, “I Don’t Wanna Wait”, “Fire” and “Sunshine”.

The group also confirmed that they’ll be joined by special guest Ella Henderson across the tour’s run.

Ahead of One Republic tickets going on sale for their UK and European tour, you can find out everything you need to know below.

How do I get One Republic tickets?

They go on general sale from 9am GMT on 22 November via ticketmaster.co.uk / ticketmaster.de.

Fans can sign up to an exclusive presale via onerepublic.com/tour. Choose your preferred date and sign up via email.

You’ll then be sent a unique presale link to access tickets early from 9am GMT on 19 November.

For other presale details and European tickets, you can check your local listing below.