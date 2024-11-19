Look out cheese and tomato, apparently the UK can no longer enjoy a traditional sandwich… because of “woke”.

The Daily Mail has been roasted after publishing an article on Monday (18 November) claiming Gen Z are “waging war” on classic English sandwich filling such as ham and mustard, choosing “fancy woke fillings” instead.

Sharing results from the Great British Sandwich Study, by Allinson’s Bread, the Mail reported that older generations would pick cheddar cheese or sliced ham and mustard for their sarnies, while Gen Z enjoy “fancy” fillings such as chicken (maybe it was wearing diamond earrings), with extra avocado, peppers, chillies and olives, or – shock horror – continental cheeses.

So what did “woke” Gen Z (one in five adults in the generation identify as LGBTQ+, making it the queerest) have to say on social media about their favourite lunch-time snack?

One X/Twitter user asked for a filling of “he/ham and mxtard”, while another wanted “mayo-theys”.

Meanwhile, writer Stephanie Yeboah joked: “Hey, I’ll take a BLT (Black, lesbian and trans) sandwich with an orange juice, please.”

You may like to watch

What does that even mean?



“Hey, I’ll take a BLT (Black, Lesbian and Trans) sandwich with an orange juice please.”



lmao this country is ridiculous. About ‘woke’ sandwiches https://t.co/9vUJqdEZGB — Steph (@StephanieYeboah) November 19, 2024

Another jester said: “I love my quail sandwich with 3D-printed bacon and a dash of truffle oil.”

Someone else, referring to the fact that Gen Z preferred crisps inside a sandwich while Boomers prefer them on the side, mockingly asked if this was “woking it up”.

I suspect cheese salad is an English classic.



But I'm not sure if I'm woking it up by adding crisps to it. Feeling very conflicted. https://t.co/PsLpMg9smr — Narinder Singh (@NSP55) November 19, 2024

Others asked for an “LGBTQ sandwich: lettuce, gruyère, bacon, turkey and quince jam,” and “a good feminism on rye, but I’ll opt for some thinly sliced anti-racism on fresh pumpernickel”.

I do love a good feminism on rye, but I'll opt for some thinly-sliced anti-racism on a fresh pumpernickel. — Rufus IV (@Celebrate366) November 18, 2024

One X/Twitter user even begged us to keep millennials in their hearts, saying they hadn’t forgotten the “great avocado toast wars of the 2010s”.

Millennials remembering the great avocado toast wars of the 2010s pic.twitter.com/e1NjVSXZ8P — Drew (@thedrewreed) November 18, 2024

If you’re actually looking for a “woke” sandwich, M&S launched their LGBT (lettuce, guacamole, bacon and tomato) in 2019, with funds going to AKT, formerly the Albert Kennedy Trust, a charity dedicated to helping young homeless LGBTQ+ people.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.