Post Malone announces 2025 North American stadium tour

Post Malone has announced a 2025 North American stadium tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The artist will headline his biggest shows to date as part of The BIG ASS Stadium Tour, with 25 dates across the US and Canada.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 12pm local time on 26 November via Ticketmaster.

The headline tour will begin on 29 April in Salt Lake City and head to the likes of Las Vegas, Dallas, Detroit and Chicago.

He’ll also take the tour to stadiums in Toronto, Washington, New York, Miami, Glendale and finish up in San Francisco on 1 July.

Fans can expect a mix of his biggest hits, fan favorites, and brand new songs from his sixth studio album, F-1 Trillion, which was released in August.

The number one album features singles including “I Had Some Help”, “Pour Me a Drink” and “Guy for That”

His tour announcement post also features two shows on 13 and 20 April in Indio, California, which looks like he’s confirmed to be headlining Coachella 2025.

The lineup is yet to be revealed by the festival, with Lana Del Rey, Tyler, the Creator and Doja Cat headlining earlier this year.

Ahead of Post Malone tickets going on sale for his tour, you can find out how everything you need to know below.

When do Post Malone tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale from 12pm local time on 26 November via Ticketmaster.

A Citi presale takes place from 12pm local time on 20 November for cardmembers. This can be accessed at citientertainment.com.

Fans in the US and Canada can register for access to tickets in the Artist Presale now at signup.ticketmaster.com/postmalone. This will take place from 22 November and you’ll be sent details on how to access it.

Plus, as the official wireless partner of the tour, T-Mobile is giving customers exclusive access to preferred tickets at every U.S. tour stop – even sold-out shows. T-Mobile customers can get their Reserved Tickets starting 30 days prior to each show. For more information, visit t-mobile.com/music.

The Post Malone tour will head to the following venues, alongside special guests Jelly Roll and Sierra Ferrell: