A quarter of LGBTQ+ people do not feel welcome during live sporting events, according to research commissioned by Stonewall.

The research from the LGBTQ+ charity found that LGBTQ+ people felt unwelcome or unsafe whilst playing or watching sports. Furthermore, Stonewall discovered that one in four LGBTQ+ people do not feel welcome in community sports groups or community team sports.

One in five people who attended a live sporting event in the past year felt discriminated against because they are LGBTQ+, whilst one in three Black, Asian and minority ethnic LGBTQ+ people who attended a live sporting event in the past year reported being subjected to discrimination.

Meanwhile, one in five people who attended a fitness club or sports group in the last year were subjected to discrimination because of their sexual orientation and/or gender identity.

Stonewall launched a Rainbow Laces campaign in 2013, which aims to make sport inclusive for all, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity.

This year, the campaign was launched in the Women’s Super League, Women’s Championship and Grand Slam Darts tournament, along with the Football Association and grassroots football teams. Meanwhile, the Premier League is set to support the campaign at the beginning of December.

Blackpool FC striker Jake Daniels, England’s only out gay male professional footballer, thinks that the statistics show “too many” LGBTQ+ people still feel unwelcome when it comes to sports.

He said: “I know first-hand what it feels like to have to hide who you are on the pitch and the impact that has on participating in the sports you love. It’s thanks to campaigns like Rainbow Laces that more LGBTQ+ players and fans can bring their full selves to the beautiful game, and sport as a whole.

“While we’ve seen so much progress over the past decade, these statistics highlight that too many of us still feel unwelcome and unsafe in sport. In 2024, LGBTQ+ people deserve better. I’m proud to support Rainbow Laces this year, to help all of us have the opportunity to participate in and feel part of the sports we love.”

If this story has affected you, call Galop on 0800 999 5428 Monday–Thursday, 10 am to 8 pm, Friday 10 am to 4 pm, or email [email protected] at any time.