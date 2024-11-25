The Great Gatsby musical to premiere in the West End.

The Great Gatsby musical is heading to London’s West End in 2025 – and this is how to get tickets.

The Broadway smash-hit has confirmed that it will premiere at the London Coliseum on 11 April.

The show is based on F. Scott Fitzgerald’s seminal novel of the same name, which follows the rich and famous of the 1920s.

Chunsoo Shin, the lead producer of The Great Gatsby musical, said: “I am thrilled to bring this timeless, glamourous, and resplendent production to the UK’s West End, after such success in the US and on Broadway.

“The London Coliseum is a spectacular venue that complements the lavish aesthetic and vibrant energy of our show. With its grand architecture and historic charm, it offers the perfect setting to transport audiences back to the opulence of the 1920s.”

The Great Gatsby musical will premiere at the London Coliseum. (Original Broadway Cast (c) Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)

The musical follows mysterious millionaire, Jay Gatsby, who entertains the rich and famous with riotous parties at his Long Island mansion yet never joins in.

Gatsby longs instead to reunite with his former flame Daisy Buchanan, who lives across the bay, but Daisy comes from another lifetime, long before the money.

The 1925 novel has been adapted a number of times, including the 2013 Baz Luhrmann feature film starring Leonardo Dicaprio and Carey Mulligan.

The musical adaption opened at The Broadway Theatre in April 2024 direct from a record-breaking, sold-out world premiere at Paper Mill Playhouse in New Jersey in late 2023.

The Great Gatsby features music and lyrics by Tony Award nominees Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen, a book by Kait Kerrigan, and is directed by award-winning Marc Bruni.

It’s Broadway run has won a Tony Award for Best Costume Design in a Musical and has been described as a “shimmering, sparkling spectacle” that “explodes with life and energy” by critics.

You can find out everything we know so far about The Great Gatsby tickets for its West End run below.

When do The Great Gatsby tickets go on sale?

Tickets for The Great Gatsby Musical are now available to buy via London Theatre Direct.

It’s been confirmed that they’re priced at £24 / £54 / £96 / £132 / £192 / £234 / £300.

It’s been confirmed that the musical will open on Thursday, 11 April and run until Sunday, 7 September in 2025.

The performance schedule is as follows:

Mondays – 7pm

Wednesday – Saturday – 7:30pm

Thursday and Saturday matinee – 2:30pm

Sunday matinee – 3pm

You can secure your Great Gatsby Musical tickets here.