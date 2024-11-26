Heartstopper’s Bel Priestley has shared the results of her voice feminisation surgery, telling fans that “this is crazy”.

The TikToker-come-actress plays the trans character Naomi in Alice Oseman’s queer teen drama and knew she was trans at the age of 13.

The 21-year-old – who appears in season two of the Netflix series – first began sharing her gender-affirmation journey in her teens, and recently updated fans on the social media platform about her voice feminisation surgery.

After sharing a before and after video, Priestley said she was nervous to hear herself speak for the first time since the surgery, as the procedure didn’t work for her the first time around.

“Hi,” she began in the video, which was captioned, “Speaking for the first time after voice feminisation surgery.” Priestley continued: “Oh my God, hello. This is crazy!

“Guys, what the f***. That was the hardest week of my life,” Priestley said. “I haven’t been able to sneeze, cough, or speak for seven days.

“I can’t speak too much… I’m also quite congested. This is insane, I’m going to go and cry,” she concluded.

As per Cleveland Clinic, the procedure can raise the pitch of the voice to make it sound higher. The surgery changes the length, tightness or size of the vocal cords.

Fans offered support in the star’s comments, with some asking how she kept to the strict doctor’s orders post-surgery.

“Genuine question, how did you avoid sneezing for 7 days?”, one fan asked. Meanwhile, another noted: “The way you sounded when you said ‘crazy’ is the best thing I’ve ever heard. I’m so happy for you.”

“Omg your voice is gorgeous,” wrote another. Even RuPaul’s Drag Race star Michelle Visage left a comment beneath the video. “This is joy,” she said.

Priestley previously revealed in another video that she had not left the house since her first surgery, as she felt embarrassed over her voice. To this, fans jumped to her defence.

“I don’t think you should feel embarrassed about your voice at all,” said one fan. “I find your voice very relaxing and every time you say you’re ashamed of it, it is so sad. I truly hope you’ll get more confident.”

If this story has affected you, call Mindline Trans+ on Fridays 8 pm-11 pm on 0300 330 5468. For emotional support, Mindline is available 24/7 on 01823 276 892.