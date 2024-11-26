‘Demure’ named Word of the Year after trans influencer’s viral meme

Dictionary.com has chosen its word of the year, and it’s a very demure, very mindful decision.

On Monday (25 November), the world’s largest digital dictionary declared “demure” the winner, as a representation of the “social trends and global events that defined the year”.

The word, which usually refers to a very quiet, reserved individual, spiked in usage following a viral TikTok by trans influencer Jools Lebron.

In the clip in August, Lebron, describing her look for work, said she felt “very demure, very mindful,” a phrase which became the subject of numerous memes.

Lebron later said that she felt compelled to record the video after taking a break from her job as a cashier, when she began crying in her car. After pulling out her phone to check her makeup, she hit record and made history.

According to dictionary.com, there was a 1,200 per cent rise in the usage of the word on digital media alone by the end of August.

The website chose the word not only because of its widespread usage but also because it represented an “increased focus on public appearance and behaviour” in post-pandemic working environments.

“Though the term demure has traditionally been used to describe those who are reserved, quiet or modest, a new usage has spread through social media: one used to describe refined and sophisticated appearance or behaviour in various contexts, such as at work or on a plane,” a statement on the website read.

The shortlist for the winning word included “brainrot,” “brat,” “extreme weather,” and “Midwest nice.”

Collins English Dictionary chose “brat” for its award.

Inspired by the Charli XCX album, a spokesperson said it “one of the most talked about words of 2024”, adding: “More than a hugely successful album, ‘brat’ is a cultural phenomenon that has resonated with people globally, and ‘brat summer’ established itself as an aesthetic and a way of life.”

