See how we’re breaking down this trend? Very demure, very mindful. Trans influencer Jools Lebron has taken TikTok by storm with the phrase.

Brat summer may not even officially be over yet but legions of TikTok users – and others – are already pivoting to a new trend, spearheaded by trans star Jools Lebron.

In a TikTok now watched four million times, Jools speaks to the camera and emphasises (satirically) that women should be “demure and modest and respectful [in] the work place”.

She goes on to say: “You see how I do my makeup for work? Very demure. Very mindful. I don’t come to work with a green-cut crease. I don’t look like a clown when I go to work. I don’t do too much. I’m very mindful while I’m at work. You see how I look very presentable? The way I came to the interview is the way I go to the job.

“A lot of you girls go to the interview looking like Marge Simpson, looking like Patty and Selma. Not demure. I’m very modest. I’m very mindful. You see my shirt? Only a little chee chee out, not my cho cho. Be mindful of why they hired you.

“Here’s your reality check, diva. What’s the name you’d like me to make it out to?”

You may like to watch

But forget how often the TikTok has been seen, its real cultural impact can be measured in the rocketing usage of the phrase ‘very demure, very mindful’ to describe just about anything. It’s been used from Penn Badgley wrapping up his final season of You, to a portrait of WWII army supreme commander and former US president Dwight D. Eisenhower.

Jools has several follow-up videos, including one with celeb hairstylist – and Euphoria star Lukas Gage’s former partner – Chris Appleton.

you see how Penn wraps his last day on set? very demure. very mindful. pic.twitter.com/5HAJOaSiH6 — YOU (@YouNetflix) August 15, 2024

Is Jools Lebron trans?

Baby, you can’t read the doll, especially if she’s being very demure, very mindful. Jools is indeed trans, having opened up about her identity in a TikTok last year.

She told her followers: “Growing up, I never saw myself as a boy… I was always like, ‘Oh I’m the girl’. People would make fun of me for being gay, for playing with dolls.

“It never clicked with me because in my mind, I’m a fierce diva. I had gay uncles but I was like… that’s not me. He’s not a diva, that’s a grown man.”

Even then, it seems she was very demure, very mindful.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.