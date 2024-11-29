A group of trans young people have staged a “die-in” protest at one of London’s busiest train station, in opposition to the UK government’s ban on puberty blockers.

Sixteen activists staged their demonstration at Victoria Station on Wednesday (27 November) to protest against Labour’s extension of ban first enforced by Rishi Sunak’s government in May.

Health secretary Wes Streeting extended the ruling after Labour won a landslide victory in July’s general election.

Member of Trans Kids Deserve Better lied down on the floor of the station – a busy hub for mainline trains going south, including to Gatwick Airport, as well as Circle and District line and Victoria line Tubes – surrounded by cardboard headstones which detailed something each activist felt was important to them.

At another protest, outside the nearby Department of Health and Social Care, a spokesperson said: “Today, the extension of the puberty blockers ban comes into force. This cruel decision was made by Wes Streeting, despite having met with trans youth and their families in this very building.”

The health secretary met a group of young transgender people earlier this month.

Transgender youngsters staged a die-in at Victoria Station. (Supplied)

Activists described the continued ban on puberty blockers, which the NHS describe as physically reversible, as devastating.

“Trans kids are being bullied by our government under the guise of the flawed and biased Cass Review but we continue to resist through our very existence,” one activist said. “We are standing out here today because we should not have to die for people to start listening. We are standing out here today as a reminder of the strength and hope that flows through our community.”

Trans Kids Deserve Better has called on Streeting to meet with them, saying: “Puberty blockers give trans children the chance to grow up in a body that they are comfortable in and are life-saving.”

