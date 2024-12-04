Big Mouth voice actor Brandon Kyle Goodman has shared their new pronouns after previously coming out as non-binary, telling their fans: “Allow me to reintroduce myself.”

The actor-come-activist is perhaps best known for their roles on the Netflix series, as well as Prime Video’s Modern Love, and Hulu’s Plus One. The star also launched the podcast Tell Me Something Messy.

Goodman shared their new pronouns, they/them/theirs, on Tuesday (3 December) via Instagram: “Allow me to reintroduce myself. my name is brandon kyle goodman. my pronouns are they/them/theirs. i’ll give you all the grace when you slip up. it’ll be a gentle transition for both of us. when in doubt you can always use Brandon, B, BKG, or (messy) mom!

“It is my great honour to be on this journey back to myself. i’m grateful to share it with you. to love you and be loved by you,” they wrote.

Goodman previously came out as non-binary but used “he/they” pronouns at the time. They explained that their previous “he pronouns were for the world, and they pronouns were for me”.

On Substack, they added: “I’m free. Finally. It took all 37 years to come home to myself, but I am back in my body. In my mind. In my heart. In my soul. breathe I’m free. I don’t have to be what anyone said I should be. I don’t have to be my mother’s dream. My father’s secret. My family’s shame. I can be me. Independently. Unapologetically. Magically. Me.

“As far back as my bones can hold feeling, I have been chasing the approval of others,” they continued. “Wanting to be liked. Loved. Trying to be what I thought would gain me acceptance, belonging, celebration. But to make that happen I had to be other versions of myself,” they concluded.