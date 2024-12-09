As Wicked Part One establishes itself as one of 2024’s biggest films and a firm favourite for the 2025 award season, fans are turning their attention to Part Two.

Spoiler alert: This article contains minor spoilers for Wicked Part Two.

Over the past few days, fans of the Broadway stage show and Jon M Chu’s musical epic adaptation have been left wondering whether Part Two will feature any star-studded cameos, particularly following on from Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel’s surprise appearance in Part One.

Specifically, some fans have been led to believe that Part Two will feature an appearance from queer musician and former Disney Channel star, Dove Cameron, potentially in the role of Dorothy.

On Google, when searching for the cast of Wicked Part Two, Cameron is displayed as being in an as-yet unconfirmed role, while among some Wicked fan groups, her name is being floated as filling the role of Dorothy.

Yet it appears that Dove Cameron’s name being included under the Wicked cast tab on Google is an administrative error, as there has been no official announcement confirming that the actress will appear in Wicked Part Two at all, let alone as Dorothy.

Dove Cameron is listed as a cast member in Wicked Part Two on Google. (Google)

PinkNews has contacted Universal Pictures for clarification.

That’s not to say the former Liv and Maddie star and “Boyfriend” singer hasn’t been previously linked to Chu’s film adaptation.

In 2023, she confirmed that she auditioned for the role of Glinda, but ultimately lost out to Ariana Grande.

“I definitely went out for it,” she told The Wrap. “I know that for everybody who did go out for it, it was a very long process. It was one of the longer processes I’ve been a part of.”

The singer went on to congratulate her “dear friend” Grande, saying she would “kill it” in the role.

“I’m so excited for Ariana. She’s a genuinely dear friend of mine. We met when we were super young,” she shared.

“I think she’s gonna kill it. I think the whole cast is phenomenal head to toe. So, like, as a fan, I’m really, really excited to see it.”

Dove Cameron. (Getty/Theo Wargo)

What happens in Wicked Part Two?

Wicked loyalists who have seen the Broadway or West End adaptation of Gregory Maguire’s 1995 book Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West will be well aware of what’s in store for Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo as Glinda and Elphaba in Part Two.

The Wicked stage show is a prequel to The Wizard of Oz, telling the story of how Elphaba became known in Oz as the Wicked Witch of the West, while her former Shiz University friend Glinda became known as the Good Witch.

Part One of Chu’s film adaptation faithfully reflects the story told in Act One of the musical, detailing Glinda and Elphaba’s time together at Shiz University and introducing Fiyero (played in the film by Jonathan Bailey).

Part One ends on the show’s biggest musical number “Defying Gravity” and with Elphaba hurtling off on her broom into the western sky after having just met the Wizard of Oz, and realising that he is behind the banishing of Oz’s talking animals.

If Chu’s Part Two is as faithful to the stage show as Part One, it will likely continue some time later, with Elphaba known among the people of Emerald City as the villainess, and Glinda the people’s hero as she works for the Wizard.

Wicked: Part One smashed box office records. (Universal Pictures)

While Wicked is the prequel to The Wizard of Oz, it’s set years before Dorothy is blown onto the Yellow Brick Road from Kansas, and so she doesn’t make much of an appearance in the stage show. Essentially, she’s more of a plot device than a character, and is seen only in silhouette form.

Wicked Part One does include a very brief glimpse of Dorothy, as the camera zooms back in time towards Oz, and she’s spotted walking along the Yellow Brick Road alongside the Cowardly Lion, the Tin Man, and the Scarecrow.

As for whether Dorothy will make a full-blown appearance in Wicked Part Two, Chu has teased it, but remained coy.

“In the show, Dorothy is around. They have to intersect, and you can only tease it so much. I won’t say whether she’s a character, necessarily, in movie two. There’s a part of me that wants everyone’s Dorothy to be the whatever Dorothy they want. And yet, there is interaction and some crossover. So I’ll leave that up to Part Two,” he told Variety.

It seems then that if Dorothy does appear in the second movie, it will be a small role at best.

So, while there sure is scope for Dove Cameron to make an appearance in Wicked Part Two, it’s by no means confirmed.

Wicked is in cinemas now.

