Ripley star Andrew Scott has revealed that he and Wicked pin-up Jonathan Bailey are actively searching for a project to star in together, and we would like to see it.

Speaking to Vogue Magazine, Bridgerton beau Jonathan Bailey revealed that he and All of Us Stranger actor Andrew Scott are close friends, and shared that Scott calls him “J-Bads”.

Bailey is currently making hearts melt and causing innumerable gay awakenings in his turn as Oz’s most eligible bachelor Fiyero in Wicked, and the buzz caused by the huge Hollywood blockbuster means his diary is likely to be booked for the next few years at least.

Up next, he’s starring in Bridgerton season four, the next Jurassic Park movie, and Wicked Part Two, which drops next November.

Despite Bailey’s packed calendar, Scott has revealed that he’s keen to get his friend in the studio and on camera with him soon.

“The search for us to be in the right thing together is on,” Scott told Vogue.

“Bert and Ernie the movie is the frontrunner, it just depends on who’s willing to shave off their eyebrows.”

Andrew Scott (L) and Jonathan Bailey (R). (Getty)

Sesame Street favourites Bert and Ernie have long been claimed by queer people as members of the LGBTQ+ community, for the simple fact that they are two very close male puppets who live together.

In 2018, former Sesame Street writer Mark Saltzman suggested that he believed the pair to be gay, as he related them to his own relationship with film editor Arnold Glassman.

You may like to watch

“I always felt that without a huge agenda, when I was writing Bert and Ernie, they were,” he told Queerty, when the publication asked if the two Muppets were gay.

“I didn’t have any other way to contextualize them,” he added.

However, Sesame Workshop rebuked Saltzman’s claim, stating that Bert and Ernie don’t have a sexual orientation, as they are puppets.

Frank Oz, who created the puppet pair, later shared in a post on X/Twitter: “It seems Mr. Mark Saltzman was asked if Bert & Ernie are gay. It’s fine that he feels they are. They’re not, of course.

“But why that question? Does it really matter? Why the need to define people as only gay? There’s much more to a human being than just straightness or gayness.”

Regardless, we’d pay good money to see Andrew Scott and Jonathan Bailey causing trouble as the undeniably queer-coded duo.

Scott went on to gush over his “charismatic” and “gifted” pal Bailey, saying: “There’s a big wonderful tribe of friends in London to which we both belong… As well as being the most charismatic and gifted performer, he’s always struck me as someone who adores and prioritises his friends and family and loved ones.

“That counts for so much in my book. It’s so wonderful to watch Jonny soar.”

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.