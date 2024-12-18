A man and two young children have reportedly been killed in Nigeria following a clash between remaining and breakaway members of the Methodist Church.

In May, the United Methodist Church’s (UMC) General Conference in North Carolina voted to overturn a 40-year ban on LGBTQ+ clergy – having previously forbidden “self-avowed homosexuals” – and eased restrictions on clergy performing same-sex marriages.

Thousands of Methodist churches have already sought to separate themselves from the UMC, either becoming independent entities or moving to the conservative Global Methodist Church (GMC).

According the United Methodist News service, violence erupted on Sunday (15 December) between worshippers of the UMC and the GMC in the Karim Lamido local government area of Taraba state, Nigeria. Elisha Masoyi, a United Methodist member and the 27-year-old brother of the church lay leader, was shot dead.

The violence then spread to the wider community and the two children, aged two and four and believed to be siblings, died when huts were set on fire. A further 10 people were injured.

Six people have been arrested, according to Nigerian publication The Guardian.

United Methodist bishop-elect Ande Emmanuel and Nigeria lead bishop John Schol said they were “outraged that such an atrocity would occur among Christians, especially brothers and sisters who were once part of the same Methodist family”.

Nigeria criminalises sex “against the order of nature”, a law that is used against LGBTQ+ people. (Michael Brochstein/Getty)

Addressing members of the breakaway church, the pair added: “We urge GMC members, at all levels, to put an immediate end to the violence and refrain from disseminating misinformation that fuels fear and disdain that can lead to violence.

“Likewise, we call [on] our United Methodist members to be guided by integrity and [to be] respectful while working towards maintaining peace.”

You may like to watch

The Council of Bishops for the United Methodist Church issued a statement, offering “condolences to the families whose loved ones died and to the members of the congregation where the incident took place”, adding: “We condemn the violence and plead with all United Methodists to bear witness to the prince of peace, Jesus Christ, in word and deed.

“Violence never resolves conflict or meaningfully addresses injustice.”

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.