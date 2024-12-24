Universal will make its hit musical adaptation Wicked available to stream at home in the UK next year.

Wicked will hit the screens of UK homes in early 2025 following smashing box-office records for a Broadway adaptation.

Universal will release Wicked on digital platforms on Friday, 3 January at midnight in the UK, according to Prime Video.

Wicked is currently available to pre-order from Prime Video and iTunes and will be available to watch as soon as it’s released.

Cinemas across the UK continuing to show Wicked, which was released in cinemas on Friday, 22 November.

The 1995 Gregory Maguire book ‘Wicked’ is the source material behind the recently released musical adaptation. (Getty)

Upon the film’s release, PinkNews’ entertainment reporter, Marcus Wratten, reviewed Wicked as an “absolute hoot”, adding that he was left “spellbound”.

A digital release date for Wicked in the US is yet to be confirmed, however, it is still available to pre-order from Prime Video and iTunes to be watched as soon as it’s released.

The hit movie can also be pre-ordered on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD in the UK. Universal is yet to confirm a release date for the physical home release.

Wicked Part Two renamed

In mid-December the title of the second instalment of Wicked was given a new title.

The title of the second film, set to hit cinemas next November, is Wicked: For Good.

The title has been changed to refer to an anticipated duet between Elphaba, played by Cynthia Erivo, and Glinda (Ariana Grande).

Grande, Erivo and Chu posted about the name change on Instagram, captioning it: “You will be changed. Wicked: For Good, only in theaters November 21, 2025.”

Wicked is out now in cinemas and will be released digitally in the uK on 3 January, 2025.

