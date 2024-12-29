Gay footballer to open LGBTQ+ inclusive hotel in Bali

Footballer Josh Cavallo has announced that he will be opening an LGBTQ+ inclusive hotel in Bali, Indonesia.

The openly gay player made the announcement on Instagram, writing: “It’s happening! I’m building a hotel. I still can’t believe it’s coming to life! After years of dreaming, planning, and imagining, the moment is finally here. I can’t wait to take you along on this incredibly journey, from blueprints to keys. It’s a place I wanted to create for people travelling to feel safe.”

“Presenting @cavallohideaway, a community where everyone belongs,” he added, underneath a photo of him lying on top of what appears to be building plans.

On the Cavallo Hideaway Instagram account, Cavallo posted photos to give followers a sneak peak into the luxurious villas at his forthcoming hotel.

He wrote: “The property is designed as a tranquil and inclusive retreat, blending contemporary stone architecture with Balinese natural charm.

“The design emphasises bamboo structures, earthy tones, and open spaces to create a serene and luxurious atmosphere where judgment is absent, and every guest can truly feel free to be themselves.”

Cavallo made history as the first openly gay male – and active – professional footballer, coming out in 2021 in an emotional statement in which he said he had been “fighting [his] sexuality for six years now”.

“Growing up, I always felt the need to hide myself because I was ashamed – ashamed I would never be able to do what I loved and be gay. Growing up being gay and playing football were just two worlds that hadn’t crossed paths before. I want to help change this,” the statement read.

The Australian midfielder recently got engaged to his partner, Leighton Morrell, after proposing with the help of his club, Adelaide United.

You may like to watch

Cavallo posted a photo of the special moment to his Instagram in March, which showed him down on one knee on the pitch at Coopers Stadium, the home stadium for his team.

Morell is a rugby player and the two went public with their relationship in 2023 but it is unclear how long they have been together or when they first met.