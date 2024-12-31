A queer-owned bookshop is set to become a queer wedding venue in 2025, and it’s sure to provide the venue of dreams for plenty of LGBTQ+ couples.

All She Wrote Books in Sommerville, Massachusetts will start offering itself up as a wedding venue in 2025. Described as a “cosy queer/feminist bookstore,” Boston’s only queer woman-owned bookstore “is the perfect setting for an intimate ceremony”, according to the website.

The store offers three “all-inclusive” tiers between $350-$900 (£279-£717), which all include private use of the space, event setup and breakdown, access to a sound system, and the option of bringing your own snacks and non-alcoholic beverages.

Other packages include photos from a local photographer, plus longer event times and extra seats. The venue can provide refreshments for an extra fee, and can also help soon-to-be spouses coordinate a photographer, an officiant, flowers, and more.

Owner Pascucci-Ciampa told Cambridge Day that the pricing is reflective of her desire to make weddings more accessible, especially given the “strong pushing point” of Trump’s inevitable inauguration.

“We really wanted to make it as accessible as possible while also supporting the business,” Pascucci-Ciampa told the outlet. “It’s very expensive to get married, and as someone who’s been married for a long time, I wish I had something like this.”

She also told Boston 25 News that they already have interest from the public for hosting weddings in the year ahead, and beyond. “We’re definitely getting inquiries, which is great,” Pascucci-Ciampa said to the local outlet.

Outside of queer weddings, All She Wrote Books has also cemented itself as “a queer safe space for all different types of events”, including parties, book clubs, book launches, fundraisers, and more.

You can rent the space at All She Wrote Books for your next wedding or function by filling out the form here.