Sarah McBride condemns Republicans’ latest anti-trans attack

Sarah McBride has told The Independent that a new Republican move to prevent transgender youngsters playing in women’s sports “defies understanding”.

Her comments follow the US House of Representatives voting on its rule package and outlining a series of priority legislation.

Listed as one of the most-pressing concerns by the house was the need to define Title IX protections solely on the basis on biological sex – effectively preventing protection from discrimination for trans athletes.

McBride, who will become the first out trans congresswoman when she take her seat this month, said: “I’ve had conversations with colleagues about many of the bills that are coming before us, and certainly have heard from some colleagues who, like me, are mystified that this is a priority for a Republican conference.

“It defies understanding, except for the fact that it’s a pretty obvious part of a politics of misdirection and distraction.”

Sarah McBride is the first out trans person to be elected to congress. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

The section focused on Title IX reads: “…amend the education amendments of 1972 to provide that for purposes of determining compliance with title IX of such act in athletics, sex shall be recognised based solely on a person’s reproductive biology and genetics at birth.”

In November, McBride condemned the trans toilet ban at the US Capitol in Washington DC as a “blatant attempt by right-wing extremists to distract from the fact that they have no real solutions to what Americans are facing”.

