Queer jazz night launching in London

London’s queer music scene is about to be jazzed-up.

Queer Jazz announced on Monday (13 January) that it intends to host a monthly club night in Dalston, dedicated to LGBTQ+ musicians.

Launching in February, the event at the Vortex Jazz Club, will “platform, nurture and celebrate” the emerging queer jazz scene in London and beyond. Co-founders and hosts, DJ and music journalist Tina Edwards and award-winning musician Arowah said they were excited by the plans.

“It’s been a few years of build-up to this moment as we’ve tried to make space for queer jazz to exist,” Arowah said.

“We’re now getting to bring this incredible, vibrant, queer jazz community into the spotlight and we’re also hoping to grow and nurture our community in the process.”

The jazz club will be staged every month. (Supplied)

Edwards, meanwhile, said: “After only six live shows, we’re over the moon to be launching a monthly residency with the help of Arts Council England.

“There’s an incredible spectrum of queer talent across the UK and Europe and we’re proud to be able to provide a vessel for queer jazz artists to further build their communities and fan bases.”

The first show will take place on 5 February, with doors opening at 7.45 pm. The live music will begin 45 minutes later and will include sets from Moroccan singer-songwriter Queen Kaltoum and Norfolk-based singer Maya Law.

Other shows are set to include performances from Jessica Lauren, Swiss band Knobil, and Peng Femme Jam.

Tickets for the 5 February show are available here. The Vortex Jazz Club is at 11 Gillett Square, London, N16.

