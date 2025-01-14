Gay comedian and actor Tony Slattery has died at the age of 65 after suffering a heart attack.

The actor, who regularly appeared on the Channel 4 show Whose Line Is It Anyway? from 1988 to 1995, as well as his roles in The Crying Game, To Die For, and Peter’s Friends, died on Tuesday (14 January) after a suffering the heart attack on Sunday (12 January) the BBC reports.

The actor earned an Olivier Award nomination for best comedy performance for his role in the play Neville’s Island.

Slattery’s partner of more than three decades, Mark Michael Hutchinson, announced the actor’s death publicly, stating: “It is with great sadness we must announce actor and comedian Tony Slattery, aged 65, has passed away today, Tuesday morning, following a heart attack on Sunday evening.”

Slattery spoke openly about having bipolar disorder, and in 2020 released a BBC documentary called What’s The Matter With Tony Slattery? which saw him and his partner Hutchinson speak to experts on mental health and addiction.

Comedians and actors have paid tribute to Slattery, with comedian Alexander Fox writing on Twitter/X that the actor “couldn’t have been more kind and thoughtful” when he met him at the Edinburgh Fringe.

From left to right: Hugh Laurie, Emma Freud, Stephen Fry, Jennifer Saunders and Tony Slattery pictured together in 1991. (Photo by Dave Benett/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Writer Jason Reid wrote: “Sad news that Tony Slattery has died. A very funny and talented man who struggled with addiction. I used to see him out in Soho late at night in a bar I went to, he was always very nice. Thoughts are with his loved ones.”

Writer and podcaster Paul Carmichael shared an image on Twitter/X of the pair together, writing: “My lovely, lovely chum. I shall miss you so very much. #TonySlattery.”

Interviewer and producer, Erica Lear, said: “I will miss my mischievous partner in crime. They say you should never meet your heroes, but I met mine and he became my best friend.”

Who is Tony Slattery’s partner Mark Michael Hutchinson?

Mark Michael Hutchinson (right) in a promotional image for Blood Brothers on Broadway in 1993 (Music Box Theatre/WillyRussell.com)

Comedian Tony Slattery was with partner Mark Michael Hutchinson for almost 40 years.

The pair met while both working on a musical, Me and My Girl, with Slattery saying in an old interview: “we were both very shy and didn’t speak to each for six months.”

Speaking to The Mirror in 2019, the comedian said: ‘I’ve been with Marky for 32 years. Oh god, it’s still going well. Damn him, he’s two months older than I am but looks half my age.”

Slattery added: “I once said to Mark, “I would leap in front of a flying bullet for you,” and he replied, “That’s lovely, Tony, but no one is shooting at me. Would you mind doing the dishes instead?”

Hutchinson is best known for his performance as Eddie in the hit Broadway musical Blood Brothers, for which he won a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical in 1993.