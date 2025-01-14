Mother ‘shocked’ by trans person living in daughter’s mixed-sex college dorm

The mother of a university student was left “in shock” that a mixed-sex accommodation also housed a transgender person.

Cheryl Saltzman felt her trust had been “really violated” after she discovered that her daughter, who attends Utah State University (USU), would be staying in housing that had a trans resident assistant.

“There was no attempt to make sure they were comfortable with the situation at all,” Saltzman told the Cache Valley Daily. “I feel disappointment in the school that they do not feel like it’s important to protect women and girls and their right to privacy in private spaces.”

A resident assistant in university housing is a peer leader who co-ordinates guidance and mental-health support in dorms.

Saltzman’s daughter was staying at Merill Hall, a co-ed residence consisting of apartment-style blocks, each with a private bathroom, three bedrooms and a living space. She has decided to change residences before next term, despite the fact she was not living in the same apartment block as the trans resident.

The student moved out of Merrill Hall. (USU)

Saltzman said USU was chosen because she felt it was a “more conservative and safe choice,” but was left “in shock” that there was a trans person in a large mixed-sex residency complex.

The university’s housing department was reportedly quick to accommodate her daughter in a new dorm, and a spokesperson said they strived “to create a welcoming environment where all students can thrive regardless of their backgrounds or viewpoints”.

They went on to say: “The residence assistant in question applied, interviewed and was selected through the same process as other applicants for the semester, and, like all new employees, had to pass a background check.”

Students are not asked if they are trans because federal and state laws prohibit gender-based discrimination, the spokesperson added.

“Likewise, we do not ask potential employees if they are transgender when applying. The university is reviewing its policies and practices to ensure we continue to meet the needs of all our students. Our priority is student success, and we are committed to supporting our students so they can thrive.”

