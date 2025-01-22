Transgender celebrity Caitlyn Jenner has been criticised for her continuing support of Donald Trump, following his swearing-in as the 47th president.

Trump used his inauguration speech to once again attack trans and marginalised people, before signing a number of executive orders, including to remove so-called gender-ideology guidance. He declared it would become government policy “that there are only two genders, male and female.”

Donald Trump continues to get support from trans former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner. (Getty)

Despite this, trans Olympian Jenner declared was “just as happy, actually more happy, than the first time, to be celebrating the inauguration of President Trump.”

Her post was mocked by those who couldn’t believe she supported a man who, as one person put it, “literally announced that you don’t exist today.”

One person wrote on social media: “Were you in the front row for that? I don’t understand how you can support an office that is trying to re-alienate you from society?”

Another asked: “He just publicly said you are not accepted, how do you feel about him now?”

Donald Trump signed a number executive orders almost as soon as he had taken the oath of office. (Getty)

The post was also filled with transphobic comments from Trump supporters who deadnamed and insulted Jenner. Regardless, in a post on X/Twitter Monday (20 January), she wrote: “Congratulations, Mr President. Thanks be to God.”

Others accused her of throwing her own community under the bus, with someone writing: “Boy oh boy, wait till you hear about the [executive order] he just signed.”

Several LGBTQ+ activists and organisations have denounced Trump’s executive order with GLAAD Law executive director Ricardo Martinez branding it a “direct attack on transgender Americans”.

He went on to say: “It is cruel and it is wrong. The administration is trying to create fear and sow chaos by its statements and orders but no executive action can change the fundamental truth that transgender people are vital members of our families and communities.

“A president’s powers are not unlimited. The constitution, federal courts and our democratic system serve as a bulwark against government overreach. The implementation of today’s order and others that may follow, cannot happen overnight.”

PinkNews has reached out to Caitlyn Jenner for comment.

