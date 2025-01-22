No, trans people and their allies are not being randomly arrested in Kentucky

Despite times looking bleak for LGBTQ+ people in the US, the state of Kentucky has not gone as far as to arrest trans people and their allies for no reason – despite what a viral video is currently claiming.

Since Donald Trump returned to the White House, a government website on reproductive rights has gone offline, government diversity, equity and inclusion employees have been forced to take paid administrative leave and an executive order has been signed stating that the US will only recognise “male” and “female”, and that these are “unchangeable”.

Little wonder the LGBTQ+ community feel threats are coming at them from all sides.

Adding to this concern is a TikTok video first shared six days ago, in which its creator, 35-year-old influencer Josh Helfgott, says: “Breaking gay news: Kentucky is arresting trans people and trans allies right now.”

Helfgott, who has over five million TikTok followers, then links to a two-year-old video which shows Democratic state lawmaker Pamela Stevenson delivering a speech on trans and human rights.

Stevenson was speaking after trans rights protesters stormed the Kentucky House of Representatives in opposition to Senate Bill 150, one of the harshest anti-trans pieces of proposed legislation in the US.

The bill proposed banning all gender-affirming medical care for transgender people under the age of 18 and required doctors to detransition minors already being given treatment.

Crowds of young people in Kentucky showed up to protest against harsh proposed legislation. (Getty)

Despite multiple comments stating that the footage is two years old, the video is still up, has had almost one million views at the time of writing and caused a spike in Google searches for “Kentucky arrest trans.”

He has also published a follow up video which has had over two million views which alleges that “schools in Virginia have now begun arresting trans people and their allies.”

The footage accompanying that video is also archival, and shows people being arrested at a school board meeting in Roanoke, Virginia in July 2023.

The TikTok creator’s incorrect information has led to thousands of people posting comments expressing their concern and sadness. However, there is no reason to be alarmed, as the police in Kentucky and Virginia are not arresting trans people or their allies without cause.

PinkNews has reached out to Josh Helfgott for comment.

