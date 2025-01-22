Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 developer Daniel Vávra has denied rumours that the game has been banned in Saudi Arabia because of its LGBTQ+ content.

The co-founder of Warhorse Studios made it clear in a post on X/Twitter on Sunday (19 January) that the action role-playing sequel hasn’t been banned in the Middle East country or anywhere else.

Rumours that the title had been banned over “unskippable gay cut scenes” first appeared in a social media post by Arabic video games website VGA4A on 14 January.

Vávra denied the claims in the thread, saying that as far as he knew it would be available everywhere.

It is time to address wild claims some people spread that are apparently based just on one screenshot and a poorly translated tweet (Spoiler alert: contains spoilers about the story of KCD2): pic.twitter.com/1IV1kgfRgL — Daniel Vávra ⚔ (@DanielVavra) January 19, 2025

“As much as I don’t like ‘forced diversity’, nobody was forcing us to do anything, and we are not forcing anyone to do certain things. Gay characters were already in [Kingdom Come: Deliverance]1,” he said.

Players were “responsible for [their] decisions” in the game, and so can initiate same-sex relationships if they so choose, Vávra added.

As for the “forced diversity,” which some anti-LGBTQ+ players have complained about, he said: “The game takes place in one of the richest cities in Europe [Bohemia] which was besieged by a massive foreign army. That’s the reason why life in such a city is more diverse than the life in villages, which featured in the first game.

“We don’t want Kingdom Come: Deliverance to be used as clickbait by people who didn’t even play it yet. Some of them, sadly, turned into exactly the same narrative they pretend to be fighting against.

“The amount of hateful behaviour is really sad and it will damage any cause associated with it.”

